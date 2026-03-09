STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police failed to score for the first time this season when Newton Abbot Spurs visited them on Saturday, March 7.
Prior to this week, they had found the net in every game in all competitions but lost twice in a matter of days at Broadley Lane.
Firstly, on Wednesday 4, Stoke exited the WCP League Cup at the hands of Cullompton Rangers, falling to a 1-0 defeat.
Then, on Saturday, Marc Revell’s Spurs returned home to Newton Abbot after prevailing 2-0 in the South Hams. Toby Pullman and Jacob Scotte-Hatherleigh scored the goals in a first win of Revell’s second stint in charge.
Elsewhere in the SW Peninsula League East, top two Bridport FC and Bovey Tracey AFC both won 4-1 plus Honiton Town, Ilfracombe Town and Torrington AFC all also picked up three points.
Next up, the Bees visit Teignmouth AFC on Wednesday night before then travelling to Axminster Town on Saturday.
