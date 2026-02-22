Today, Sunday, February 22, brings early rain that might feel moderate, followed by lighter spells later on. Skies begin to brighten closer to midday, revealing occasional sun. Temperatures near 10°C are expected, and a gentle breeze persists. Conditions ease toward evening with partly clear skies overnight. This weather forecast signals a damp start, but drier conditions eventually emerge.
Tomorrow offers patchy rain across Ivybridge and surrounding areas before clearing through midday. Clouds linger with only brief glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures about 10°C should hold steady, complemented by a mild wind. Rain risks diminish heading into late afternoon, leaving a settled night ahead. Overall, expect a calm weather trend.
Expect Tuesday to begin partly cloudy, gradually turning sunnier by lunchtime. Temperatures near 11°C could make it feel pleasant, with lighter winds throughout the day. Skies remain mostly clear in the evening, setting a calm tone as midweek draws in. The general weather outlook appears bright.
Wednesday sees bright sunshine dominate for much of the day. Temperatures about 12°C likely bring a distinctly mild feel, and breezes should stay gentle. Clouds appear later, but rain remains unlikely overnight, keeping middle-of-the-week weather fairly comfortable overall. Enjoy the continued stretch of stable conditions.
Thursday is partially cloudy with temperatures near 11°C and a light wind. Evening may bring additional cloud cover, though the chance of rain stays low. The rest of the week looks settled, carrying a mild atmosphere into this weekend for many. In this region, forecasts suggest a respite from rainfall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.