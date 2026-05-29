Today, Friday, May 29 brings patchy rain with a high chance of brief showers. Conditions are expected to brighten slightly later, though clouds may linger. Temperatures near 17°C will keep things mild in Ivybridge. Winds stay gentle, making it feel comfortable despite occasional rainfall. Local weather watchers can expect continued unsettled skies.
Tomorrow should be sunny through most of the day, bringing a brighter forecast. Showers are unlikely, and skies are set to stay clear. Temperatures near 18°C will keep it pleasantly warm, while a light breeze offers some relief if conditions become a bit stuffy. Forecast remains bright.
Sunday could have patchy rain drifting through, but periods of sunshine are also expected. The chance of wet weather remains fairly high, so short bursts of drizzle may appear. Temperatures near 17°C should prevail. A moderate wind could pick up, but any gusts will likely remain manageable. Expect fleeting showers.
Monday looks set for moderate rain, with heavier pulses possible. Persistent showers might dominate, though occasional breaks in the clouds may offer glimpses of clearer skies. Temperatures near 15°C will keep it a little cooler. Winds may increase slightly, adding a breezy edge to the day. Conditions stay unsettled.
Tuesday brings a mix of patchy rain and bright spells. Light drizzle could surface at intervals, but some sunshine is likely between clouds. Temperatures near 17°C remain moderate, providing a mild conclusion to the period. Conditions may calm later, with any remaining showers tapering off gently. Local skies remain consistently interesting overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.