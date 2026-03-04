Today, Wednesday, March 4, sees a cloudy start in Ivybridge before turning brighter around midday. A few sunny spells should break through, keeping the local forecast mostly mild. Temperatures near 11°C create comfortable conditions, and with little chance of rain, skies remain fairly clear throughout.
Thursday stays mild, with morning mist potentially lingering in some spots. Intervals of patchy rain may appear later, but spells of dry weather are also likely. Temperatures about 11°C add to a gentle feel, and although skies might turn overcast, sunshine could break through occasionally. Local breezes remain mostly light.
Friday brings a drop in warmth, with cloud cover looming for much of the day and occasional rain in places. Temperatures hover near 7°C, offering a noticeably cooler outlook. Overcast skies may dominate, though brief drier spells could emerge as the day progresses. Gentle winds might enhance the cooler sensation.
Saturday starts on a grey note, with early fog and occasional drizzle across the region. Temperatures about 8°C maintain a modest yet calm feel, while overcast conditions linger through the afternoon. Rain remains possible, so showers could come and go, but there may be lighter intervals at times.
Sunday sees a gentle rise in mildness, as morning mist and patchy rain gradually ease. Temperatures near 11°C bring a return to slightly warmer air, accompanied by partly cloudy skies. Occasional hints of sunshine could appear, although lingering mist may stick around. Showers are still possible, but not guaranteed. The local forecast suggests a mild afternoon.
