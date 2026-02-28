Today, Saturday, February 28, brings patchy rain across Ivybridge, with clouds drifting throughout the morning. Showers may linger into the afternoon, and temperatures near 7°C create a cool atmosphere. Light drizzle could appear later, keeping the chance of rain high well into the evening. No snow is anticipated, keeping conditions on rain.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain, with heavier bursts possible before midday. Temperatures about 9°C add some mildness, although persistent downpours could linger throughout the day. Winds may pick up, creating gusty moments in the afternoon. Snow remains unlikely, while showers dominate the forecast.
Expect more unsettled weather Monday, with patchy rain likely and temperatures near 10°C. Drizzle may move in during the morning, then break briefly for drier intervals. Gusts could approach moderate speeds, but conditions might improve slightly late in the day. No snow is expected, with mild winds persisting.
Breezy yet generally dry weather is anticipated Tuesday, as clouds hang around and temperatures hover about 10°C. Rain chances drop significantly, bringing a calmer forecast throughout midday. A few patches of cloud could linger, but overall conditions should remain mild. Snowfall stays absent, offering a calmer overall scenario.
Clearer periods dominate Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 10°C. Sunshine should appear for extended spells, keeping the day bright. Light winds remain in place, ensuring a comfortable feel. Further into the week, stable conditions look set to persist, with minimal chance of rain. Chance of drizzle persists, ensuring the day remains pleasant, with no signs of snow.
This article was automatically generated
