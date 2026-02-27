Partly cloudy skies appear on Tuesday, with only minor chances of rain, making it feel brighter. Daytime temperatures peak about 10°C, offering a gentle climb in warmth. Any lingering mist should clear early, paving the way for more sunshine. Conditions look calmer than previous days, with lighter breezes. This weather forecast maintains a comfortable outlook for those who prefer less damp conditions. It seems a pleasant shift to wrap up the period.