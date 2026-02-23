Today looks cloudy with patchy rain in Ivybridge, plus temperatures near 10°C by late afternoon. Drizzly spells could pop up now and then, mostly during the morning and later in the evening. Breezes might feel a bit stronger at times, but nothing too intense is expected through the day.
Tomorrow should bring a brighter outlook, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures about 12°C. Sunshine could break through during midday, offering a pleasantly mild feel. Light breezes keep things comfortable, while the likelihood of any rain remains very low. Clouds may thicken slightly by late afternoon but probably stay dry.
Expect a few passing showers on Wednesday, with conditions staying relatively mild and temperatures near 11°C. Brief early rain might ease by midday, though leftover clouds could linger. Gentle gusts may pick up now and then, but the atmosphere should remain calm enough for occasional glimpses of sunshine late on.
This Thursday, February 26 sees moderate rain rolling through much of the day, with temperatures near 9°C. Frequent downpours are likely from morning until late afternoon, accompanied by stronger winds that could feel blustery. Short pauses in rainfall may appear sporadically, but persistent clouds are set to keep skies grey.
Friday looks dreary with damp conditions persisting, delivering moderate rain and temperatures about 9°C. Showers could intensify at times, though they might taper off slightly towards the evening. Winds remain breezy, yet not overly gusty, ensuring a consistent flow of cooler air. Occasional cloud breaks may reveal brief clearer patches.
This article was automatically generated
