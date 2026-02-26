Thursday, February 26 sees moderate rain in Ivybridge with fresh winds. Temperatures could climb near 9°C and stay close to 9°C through evening. Wet conditions persist, occasionally shifting from drizzle to steady showers. Breezes pick up later, adding a blustery touch to the local weather forecast. Rain remains likely overnight.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain continuing, though brief dry spells may appear. Highs hover about 10°C, with gusty winds adding a blustery note. Skies partly clear at times, but passing showers remain likely, especially late afternoon. Wet bursts fade slightly overnight, holding conditions mild but unsettled. Expect occasional gusty spells overnight.
The next day starts bright, but patchy rain returns by midday. Temperatures rise near 9°C, accompanied by light breezes early on. Sunny spells might hold for a while before showers slowly creep in from mid-afternoon. Evening remains damp, with occasional bursts of rain rolling through. Rain risk continues into evening.
Sunday continues the unsettled pattern, with frequent clouds and passing rain. Temperatures hover about 9°C, though gusts could pick up later. Light showers might ease briefly around midday, but heavier bursts remain possible. Conditions stay variable into nightfall, blending occasional rain with short-lived dry interludes. Nighttime conditions stay fairly wet.
Monday maintains a damp theme, featuring light rain in the morning. Temperatures rest near 8°C, with a chance of brighter spells by afternoon. Gentle breezes keep things comfortable, though showers linger intermittently. Conditions become drier into the evening, leaving cloudy skies with patches of clearing. Further showers could emerge late.
This article was automatically generated
