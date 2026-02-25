Today, Wednesday, February 25, greets Ivybridge with partly cloudy skies and minimal showers until late evening. Fog may form briefly after dusk, but overall conditions should remain calm. Temperatures near 12°C keep local weather updates promising, though a hint of nighttime rain could appear, adding a subtle twist to the daily forecast.
Tomorrow features steady rain for most of the day, with occasional heavier downpours lingering into the evening. Temperatures about 10°C keep conditions damp, adding a wet highlight to any weather updates. Fog and mist might also persist, blending with moderate breezes that could sway those clouds around throughout various local areas.
Friday looks unsettled too, with patchy rain drifting through and a few misty spells. Highs near 10°C maintain a cool edge, while breaks in the clouds briefly brighten the day. Expect occasional light drizzle, but no major downpours are forecast. Gentle breezes might carry intervals of clearer skies during short lulls.
Saturday continues the damp pattern, featuring cloudy skies and persistent showers during the afternoon. Temperatures about 8°C bring noticeably cooler air, yet brief sunny intervals could emerge between spells of rain. Mist may develop in sheltered spots, adding to the overall grey feel. Moderate winds might stir up quick changes in these unsettled conditions.
Sunday wraps up the forecast with more patchy rain, though partial sunshine may sneak in. Temperatures near 8°C blend with gusty conditions, keeping scattered showers swift as they drift across the region. Expect fleeting bright spots amidst the ongoing wet weather theme.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.