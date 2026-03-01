Today, Sunday, March 1 welcomes moderate rain in many parts, with grey skies dominating the forecast. Showers arrive early and stick around all day, creating damp conditions in the region. Temperatures near 9°C keep things cool, while breezes might feel chilly outdoors. The area, including Ivybridge, receives steady downpours today.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies, with pockets of sunshine breaking through. Temperatures about 10°C add mildness to the day, though the afternoon may bring patchy rain for some, and the evening might remain mostly calm. Breezes ease slightly, ensuring more comfortable weather overall. Dryness should largely prevail through most periods.
Tuesday stays bright and sunny for much of the daytime. Temperatures near 12°C offer a welcome boost, making it feel warmer than earlier in the week. Only occasional clouds drift by, with virtually no sign of rain. Gentle breezes accompany the sunshine, promising pleasant weather throughout the day for everyone.
Wednesday also features plenty of sunshine. Temperatures about 10°C feel comfortable, though slightly cooler breezes could pass through during the afternoon. Clear skies dominate the morning, followed by a few scattered clouds later. No expected rain keeps spirits high, and conditions remain mostly mild all day from dawn to dusk.
Thursday changes the pattern, introducing patchy rain and overcast skies. Temperatures near 11°C keep things mild, but drizzly spells could emerge after sunset. Morning mist might linger, giving way to grey conditions later. Spotty showers appear likely by evening, ensuring a damp conclusion. The day remains cooler under heavier clouds.
This article was automatically generated
