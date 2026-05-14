Conditions stay unsettled today, Thursday, May 14, across Ivybridge, with drizzle and patchy rain arriving periodically. Temperatures near 10°C are expected as clouds linger, and occasional breezes accompany the wet weather. Lighter spells could appear late evening, but damp conditions remain the main feature throughout the day. Overall, the air stays fairly cool, keeping the atmosphere fresh.
Expect more drizzle tomorrow, with patchy clouds dominating the sky and occasional brighter spells. Temperatures about 10°C could surface in the afternoon, though mild breezes might make it feel slightly cooler. Showers may fade by late evening, leaving a chance of partial clearing overnight. Light drizzle lingers but remains less intense than today.
Conditions appear unsettled again on Saturday, with patchy rain likely on and off throughout the day. Temperatures near 9°C keep things fairly crisp, accompanied by light breezes. Some drizzle could persist at times, but occasional dry intervals may pop up, adding a brief relief from the dampness.
Heavier showers become more prominent on Sunday, with moderate rain forecast to linger at times. Temperatures about 12°C might appear in the afternoon, accompanied by persistent cloud cover. Conditions could feel breezy, creating a noticeably cooler vibe. Drizzle remains likely into late evening, keeping the ground fairly wet.
A continuation of wet weather extends into Monday, with moderate rain hovering and steady breezes rolling through. Temperatures near 11°C keep conditions on the cool side, and brief brighter spells might be overshadowed by consistent showers. Clouds remain heavy into the evening, ensuring the damp pattern remains firmly in place.
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