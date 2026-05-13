Today, Wednesday, May 13, brings patchy rain and occasional grey skies. Ivybridge might see morning drizzle gradually easing, though clouds remain for much of the day. Temperatures near 10°C, paired with gusty winds, could feel chilly. Lighter rain is possible late afternoon, offering only brief breaks of drier weather.
Tomorrow sees more showery conditions with intermittent drizzle lingering through lunchtime. Temperatures about 10°C may seem cool under persistent cloud cover. Occasional dry spells could develop in the afternoon, but keep an eye on scattered showers drifting in later. Thursday’s winds stay moderate, adding a brisk feel throughout the day.
Another day features a milder forecast on Friday, with patchy clouds and occasional sunny intervals. Temperatures near 10°C remain on the cooler side, but short bursts of rain may visit throughout the morning. By mid-afternoon, some breaks of sunshine emerge, though lingering drizzle could pop up going into the evening.
This weekend begins with Saturday bringing patchy rain lingering into midday. Temperatures about 11°C could feel pleasant if breaks of sunshine appear between showers. Skies look mostly cloudy, yet lighter winds help keep conditions manageable. A few afternoon rain episodes remain possible, but there may be drier intervals too.
The final day, Sunday, maintains cool but warmer conditions, with temperatures near 12°C. Overcast skies could dominate early on, with short scattered rain bursts in the late morning. Afternoon spells of drizzle might taper off, revealing brighter periods. Towards the evening, cloud cover thickens, hinting at more showery overnight. Showers remain possible.
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