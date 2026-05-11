Today, Monday, May 11, brings patchy rain with occasional brighter spells throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures hover near 11°C, dipping to about 6°C after dusk. Expect a gentle breeze and on-and-off showers that could become more frequent later, especially towards late afternoon, leading to a slightly soggy evening.
Tomorrow looks mostly sunny, though a slight chance of midday drizzle lingers. Daytime temperatures near 13°C feel pleasant, while overnight lows settle about 6°C. Clouds could drift by in the late afternoon, but skies should stay bright enough for a welcome break from recent damp weather.
Midweek brings patches of rain returning on Wednesday, with breezy spells in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 10°C, offering mild air even as showers persist. Overnight, expect values dropping to about 7°C as winds gradually strengthen. A few drier interludes may emerge, but keep an eye out for scattered clouds.
Late in the week, Thursday continues unsettled skies, featuring occasional light rain mixed with overcast stretches. Temperatures approach near 10°C, while evening readings land about 6°C. Some breaks in the cloud cover might appear briefly, offering a short respite. Overall, conditions remain cool once darkness sets in.
As the workweek ends, Friday sees heavier rain settling in, with persistent drizzles for much of the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C keep the atmosphere mild, while dips to about 6°C occur overnight. Ivybridge residents should anticipate damp conditions for many folks this weekend, as showers remain likely on both days. Expect grey skies and occasional brief downpours persisting.
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