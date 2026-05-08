Misty skies greet Ivybridge today, Friday, May 8, with patchy rain in the early hours giving way to clearer skies later. Temperatures near 13°C and gentle breezes create a mild setup, though brief drizzle may linger. A mix of cloud and sunshine rounds off the afternoon, offering a comfortable end to the day.
Clear spells follow tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies dominating. Temperatures about 14°C and breezier conditions may bring occasional gusts, but only minimal showers are expected. A pleasant balance between sun and clouds should prevail, keeping outdoor plans simple and letting the day settle into a calm evening without prolonged rainfall.
Sunday may start cool, with patchy rain possible early on. Temperatures approximately 12°C and occasional sunshine punctuate the day, though spells of drizzle could occasionally appear. Fresher winds keep the air moving, preventing any stillness. Intermittent breaks in the clouds promise glimpses of bright weather through midday and late afternoon.
Blustery moments hug Monday as more patchy rain lingers. Temperatures close to 12°C shape the afternoon, offering mild conditions. Short bursts of sun intermix with cloud cover, producing a mixed outlook. Rain spells remain short-lived, keeping the day from turning soggy. Brief sunny patches peek through, ensuring varied weather throughout.
Tuesday features a chance of patchy rain, though fair skies should dominate. Temperatures roughly 13°C keep things mild, with occasional clouds drifting across by afternoon. Light winds prevent any chill, creating a comfortable setting. Later on, clearer moments may emerge, culminating in a completely tranquil evening without any prolonged showers.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.