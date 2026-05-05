Today, Tuesday, May 5, brings patchy rain throughout the day in Ivybridge, with occasional light showers and plenty of cloud. Breezes remain gentle, though the damp weather continues on and off. Temperatures near 12°C during the afternoon will slip to about 9°C by night, keeping conditions fairly mild. Drizzle persists.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain and mostly grey skies, though breaks in the cloud may appear occasionally. Temperatures near 10°C keep the air feeling cool, with lows about 7°C overnight. Showers look intermittent, but breezes could pick up slightly, maintaining a brisk feel to the local weather throughout the region.
Heading into Thursday, patchy rain continues, accompanied by moderate winds and cloudy spells. Temperatures near 12°C help keep conditions from turning chilly, with lows about 8°C expected as night falls. Occasional drizzle remains possible, but brief glimpses of sun may brighten the day from time to time in certain spots.
Moving on to Friday, patches of rain linger but some overcast periods dominate. Temperatures near 13°C should feel mild, while lows about 9°C keep the evening comfortable. Light drizzle might arrive intermittently, and steadier showers could appear later. Despite the damp, the local forecast hints at occasional brighter spells overhead.
This weekend on Saturday reveals further patchy rain with periods of cloud throughout the afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C provide a slightly warmer feel, dipping to about 10°C overnight. Occasional drizzle and light showers linger, though there could be calmer moments. Overall, the daily forecast points to frequent shifting weather patterns.
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