Today, Friday, May 1, brings patchy rain early, with clouds lingering by midday. Forecast suggests brief afternoon brightness with occasional sunny spells. Temperatures near 14°C keep things mild in Ivybridge, though light rain could return later. Expect moderate cloud cover until dusk. Evening conditions stay overcast. Some drizzle may linger.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain dominating much of the day, bringing heavier showers at times. Cloud cover remains solid, limiting sunshine. Temperatures about 14°C maintain a cool feel while steady drizzle may linger into evening. Brief dry moments could appear, but the forecast remains largely damp. Occasional mist may develop overnight.
This weekend, Sunday shows continued unsettled weather with patchy rain popping up periodically. Cloudy skies dominate, though an occasional break could reveal sunshine. Temperatures near 12°C feel slightly brisk at times. Rain possibilities stay high, so expect short bursts of drizzle through afternoon and evening. Late night mist may form.
Monday keeps rainy spells, with patchy showers likely throughout the day. Temperatures near 12°C remain modest, accompanied by occasional sunny phases. Clouds hold firm, yet lighter moments might surface by very late afternoon. Expect intermittent drizzle, but no significant downpours in the forecast. Winds stay gentle, allowing calmer conditions overall.
Tuesday continues patchy rain, with occasional light showers expected. Temperatures about 12°C keep conditions mild despite persistent cloud cover. Some breaks in the gloom may occur, offering limited sun. Drizzle is likely late afternoon, but improvements might develop towards evening. Consistent rain opportunities persist throughout the day. Overcast spells remain.
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