Today, Thursday, April 30, could feature early patchy rain before turning partly cloudy later on. Gusty breezes stay possible, with only isolated showers by evening. Temperatures dwell near 12°C, keeping conditions slightly cool but not chilly. Sunshine might break through occasionally, offering dry spells under scattered clouds.
Tomorrow looks mostly grey with patchy rain likely in some spots. Winds become lighter than today, but intermittent drizzle is still on the cards, especially mid-afternoon. Temperatures hover about 14°C, making it milder yet damp overall. Occasional sunny breaks might appear. Brief periods of brighter skies may emerge during midday.
The weekend starts with Saturday carrying more cloud cover along with occasional light rain. A few heavier bursts might pass through in the afternoon, though a misty vibe could linger into the evening. Temperatures remain near 12°C, maintaining a cool setting. Conditions may turn calmer as night approaches, offering partial respite.
The next day, Sunday, sees another spell of patchy rain around midday with the possibility of occasional sun. Potential clearing could appear late afternoon, offering brief dryness before light showers return. Temperatures reach about 13°C, not overly warm but comfortable enough. Gentle breezes may persist, keeping the air fresh, though not overpowering.
Finally, Monday is set for scattered rain. Temperatures stay near 12°C, promoting a mild feel despite the showers. Sunny intervals are possible early, shifting to patchier clouds afterwards. Showers remain a factor, though calmer winds prevail throughout the afternoon. Places like Ivybridge likely share these changeable conditions; extremes seem unlikely.
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