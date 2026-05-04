Today, Monday, May 4, brings a weather forecast featuring patchy rain throughout the day, with clouds dominating the skies. Temperatures about 9°C in the morning climb close to 14°C later. Rain looks more likely in Ivybridge, enhancing overall humidity. Gentle breezes could accompany these showers, keeping conditions feeling slightly cooler than the stated readings.
Tomorrow sees continued wet weather on Tuesday, with brief breaks in the clouds. Expect temperatures near 9°C, rising to about 13°C under on-and-off showers. Light winds may develop later in the day, affecting how the warmth is perceived. Moist air could reinforce any lingering rain, resulting in a damp, unsettled atmosphere through the afternoon.
Midweek remains on the cooler side, featuring occasional drizzle and overcast conditions on Wednesday. Daytime readings hover close to 11°C, dropping near 8°C by nightfall. Gentle breezes may limit sunshine, though drier spells appear at times, preserving a mild yet grey setting.
Another day of soggy conditions awaits on Thursday, with morning figures near 8°C and afternoon highs around 11°C. Conditions remain unsettled, so bursts of heavier rain are possible. Occasional gusts may accompany showers, possibly shifting the rain patterns. Cloud layers are expected to persist, minimising any potential glimpses of sunshine.
Conditions on Friday usher in grey skies, with drizzle lingering and temperatures hovering near 11°C. This weekend could remain changeable, so anticipate damp conditions that may keep the rain chances alive. The extended weather outlook points to similar unsettled patterns, maintaining cooler temperatures with periodic showers over the coming days.
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