Today, Sunday, May 3, brings patchy rain and drizzle from morning until late afternoon, with overcast skies likely. Temperatures near 13°C should keep things mild as occasional showers pass through. Later on, there could be a touch of evening mist, though heavier rain looks less likely after nightfall.
Tomorrow continues with patchy drizzle, especially around midday. Early sunshine might break through briefly, but expect more cloud rolling in. Temperatures climb to about 13°C again, dropping near 9°C overnight. Ivybridge, known for its scenic charm, may see lighter showers in the evening, so conditions remain slightly unsettled.
Tuesday sees a milder start, with morning clouds and possible light rain by mid-afternoon. Temperatures hover near 12°C, dipping to about 7°C by late evening. Occasional breaks in the grey can offer fleeting brighter skies, but scattered drizzle might linger. Overall, expect a cool yet changeable day.
Wednesday looks cooler, with temperatures near 9°C. Cloudy conditions dominate, and patchy rain lingers throughout much of the day. Early showers could turn into light drizzle at times, although brief patches of dryness are forecast too. Nighttime lows hover about 7°C, keeping things relatively chilly under persistent cloud cover.
Thursday remains cloudy, with occasional spots of rain and daytime temperatures near 10°C. Lighter winds offer some respite, but the chance of showers persists into the evening. Friday and into this weekend could bring slow improvement, though conditions may stay fairly cool. However, heavier bursts might still develop. Temperatures sit about single digits overnight before any real warm-up.
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