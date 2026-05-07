Today, Thursday, May 7, sees occasional light rain, with temperatures near 11°C. Expect short damp spells over Ivybridge, but mostly cloudy skies keep things fairly mild. Intermittent drizzle in the early morning tapers off by late afternoon, leaving a few lingering clouds. Winds remain tame, providing gentle breezes.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and temperatures about 13°C. Some morning mist might appear, but brighter intervals are likely around midday. Any late rain fades quickly, making the evening calmer. Occasional clouds linger, yet no heavy showers are anticipated. Breezes stay light, encouraging a moderately cool atmosphere.
Saturday turns partly cloudy, with a pleasant boost to near 15°C. Sunny spells emerge through lunchtime, creating comfortable conditions. A slight increase in wind could occur, though nothing too strong. No major rain is forecast, so skies remain fairly clear, especially toward late afternoon. Late evening might see a slight dip in temperatures, but overall it stays mild.
This weekend on Sunday promises sunshine, peaking close to 14°C. Early hours feel fresh at about 6°C, but daytime warmth rises steadily. Only minimal chance of a brief drizzle in the late afternoon. Winds reach moderate levels, bringing a brisk but not overwhelming feel. Evening remains mostly clear, with mild conditions carrying on into the night.
Monday sees a return of scattered rain, with temperatures near 11°C. Afternoon showers are more probable, while morning stays mostly cloudy. Conditions gradually brighten after dusk, revealing clearer patches as the night advances. Winds remain mild, offering a gentle close to the early-week outlook.
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