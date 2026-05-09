Today, Saturday, May 9, will be mostly cloudy with a brief spell of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 15°C and should remain steady. Little rain is likely, so conditions stay dry. Light breezes drift across Ivybridge, adding a gentle feel to the local weather forecast. Expect comfortable air.
Tomorrow wraps up this weekend with partly cloudy skies and early sun giving way to patches of rain by midday. Temperatures about 13°C offer a mild change, though stronger winds could appear. Local weather patterns indicate brief short drizzles, but nothing significant. Overall, it remains moderate with some sunny moments.
Showers return on Monday, accompanied by cloudy intervals and temperatures near 11°C. Occasional bursts of rain dominate midday, although some breaks might emerge. The local weather forecast suggests a damp feel, so expect scattered rain off and on. Conditions gradually ease late in the day. Occasional breezes might persist briefly.
Rain remains a possibility on Tuesday, with temperatures about 13°C and varying cloud cover. Light showers appear through the afternoon, mixing with sunny breaks at times. Local weather data points to mild breezes, keeping conditions tolerable. Skies should partially clear later, offering a calmer evening scene. Expect moderate conditions overall.
Midweek trends on Wednesday highlight patchy rain and cooler air, with temperatures near 11°C. Intermittent light rain showers are expected, potentially heavier at certain points. Winds could intensify briefly, but calmer moments will occur. Local weather suggests unsettled patterns, keeping overcast skies in place for most of the day overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.