Today, Tuesday, June 9, brings patchy rain for much of the day, with occasional brighter spells in between. Expect temperatures near 13°C, so the atmosphere feels cool yet manageable. Clouds will roll in at intervals, keeping conditions somewhat damp, but there should be brief moments of sunshine.
Tomorrow sees more unsettled conditions, with patchy rain continuing off and on. Temperatures about 13°C keep the day fairly mild, though damp spells may persist. Grey skies are likely throughout most of the forecast period, with occasional brighter intervals easing the gloom. Wind remains modest, adding a slight chill.
Rainy conditions are expected Thursday at times, with heavier downpours possible later on. Temperatures near 13°C keep conditions cool, and persistent cloud cover may limit sunshine. Although showers could be frequent, short clear periods remain possible. Ivybridge might see the heaviest rainfall, sustaining a damp atmosphere.
A welcome change arrives Friday, with considerably drier weather and the promise of sunshine. Temperatures about 19°C deliver a warmer feel, making the day more pleasant. Skies remain partly clouded at times, but rain looks less likely, allowing more uninterrupted daylight for most locations.
This weekend looks bright, with Saturday offering plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 19°C. Clouds remain minimal, with bright skies expected for most of the day. The mild warmth continues, maintaining comfortable weather without significant wind. A dry pattern should persist for the remainder of the week. Clear conditions may linger through Sunday, offering more stable weather overall. Further ahead, minimal rainfall is anticipated.
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