Today, Saturday, June 6, brings persistent rain and grey skies for many. Temperatures hover near 12°C and drop to about 10°C later on. Rainfall may be heavier at times, affecting widespread areas, including breezy spells across Ivybridge. This unsettled weather sets the tone for the rest of the week ahead.
Tomorrow often promises slightly brighter conditions overall. Sunday introduces breaks of sunshine, though occasional rain could linger in some spots. Temperatures near 15°C offer a mild feel, dipping to about 10°C overnight. Gentle clouds drift by, but showers remain possible, highlighting the mixed forecast that dominates early in the week.
The next day ushers in moderate rain, with conditions staying damp for much of Monday. Temperatures reach near 14°C by afternoon, then slip to about 9°C after sunset. Cloud cover persists, allowing only brief clearer patches, making for a soggy continuation toward midweek. Rainfall remains steady, maintaining a cooler theme.
Tuesday brings patchy rain and occasional brighter spells. Temperatures near 14°C keep things mild, before dropping to about 9°C once evening arrives. Gusts might increase, though nothing severe is expected. A few dry intervals could emerge, but intermittent rain stays on the radar, reinforcing the unsettled outlook. Clouds dominate overhead.
Midweek continues with passing rain on Wednesday, maintaining a consistently changeable pattern. Temperatures climb near 14°C again, while nights settle about 9°C. Sunny breaks could pop up here and there, though showers remain likely, ensuring a persistent mix of clouds and wet spells that define the local forecast for many.
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