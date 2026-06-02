Patchy rain arrives today, Tuesday, June 2, with temperatures near 14°C. Intermittent showers persist, but drier spells may appear later. Overnight lows hover near 11°C, keeping it mild. Cloudy skies and light rain dominate much of the day. Throughout the afternoon, expect breezes to pick up, adding a bit of chill in Ivybridge.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain and breezy conditions, with daytime highs near 16°C. Light morning showers could intensify by mid-morning, maintaining overcast skies. Rainfall continues well into the evening, so extended cloudy spells are likely. Night-time readings fall close to 11°C, preserving a moist and cool feel. Expect occasional gusts.
Thursday keeps wet conditions with moderate rain and temperatures around 13°C. Drizzle could pop up during the afternoon, while dense cloud cover dominates. Breezes return, delivering a brisk edge. Rain remains on the menu late into the night, limiting any chance of extended breaks in the clouds. Bursts remain possible.
Friday sets off with patchy rain near midday and highs about 13°C. A hint of early sunshine might show, but clouds soon bring drizzle. The afternoon stays mostly grey, with overnight lows dipping close to 9°C. Showers are likely late, though brief clearer spells could pop up. Expect occasional gusts.
This weekend promises more moderate rain with temperatures near 14°C. Wet weather dominates, but short dry periods may appear. Cloudy skies linger into the evening, and breezes maintain a noticeable chill. Downpours remain likely overnight, with readings staying close to 12°C. Conditions remain unsettled, rounding out a damp forecast.
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