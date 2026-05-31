Sunday, May 31 in Ivybridge brings a mix of clouds, patchy rain, and occasional sunshine. Showers may pop up early, but clearer skies might follow by afternoon. Temperatures near 17°C, dipping to about 12°C overnight. A decent chance of drier moments could brighten the latter part of the day.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be rather wet, with moderate rain on and off throughout the day. Temperatures hover near 14°C, and heavier bursts may last into the evening. The general picture stays grey, so expect cloud cover to dominate the sky and keep conditions feeling a bit cool.
Tuesday continues with unsettled weather, although occasional breaks may emerge. Passing showers remain likely, and cloud cover persists. Temperatures about 14°C should prevail, accompanied by a chance of stronger gusts now and then. Brief brighter spells might peek through, but rain clouds are set to linger for much of the day.
Wednesday maintains the damp pattern, bringing moderate downpours that could extend for hours. Temperatures sit near 15°C, and winds may become quite blustery. Sunny intervals might be fleeting as showers look persistent. Conditions stay soggy, making it another day dominated by shifting conditions and frequent bursts of rainfall.
Thursday follows suit with patchy rain spanning much of the day. Temperatures rest about 14°C, and gusty conditions could roll in. Drier periods may surface briefly, but the overall outlook remains showery. No major warm spells appear likely. Cloud cover remains in place, prolonging the unsettled feel before heading toward the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.