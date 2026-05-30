A bright start arrives today, Saturday, May 30, with sunshine. Temperatures about 18°C are predicted, offering mild warmth throughout the day. No rain is expected, and breezes stay gentle. Evening conditions remain clear, providing a pleasant close to the day and setting up a calm night. Most clouds look minimal.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain continuing steadily through the morning, with a fairly noticeable chance of damp spells. However, brief sunnier moments could appear later on. Temperatures hover near 16°C, and breezes might pick up slightly. Skies may clear in the late afternoon, bringing a calmer finish to the day overall.
The start of the week on Monday looks wet, with moderate rain likely for much of the day. Totals near 11 mm are expected, and winds could become a bit brisk. Temperatures about 14°C keep conditions cool. Showers linger into the evening, though occasional breaks in the clouds are possible.
Rainy conditions appear again Tuesday, but some slightly lighter intervals might emerge during midday. Temperatures near 16°C offer mild comfort, although parts of the afternoon could turn gusty. Showers are forecast intermittently, so expect changing skies. Later hours may bring a slight dip in rainfall, allowing for brief clearer spells.
And the next day, Wednesday, keeps an unsettled pattern with patchy rain on and off. Gusts could periodically approach 22 mph, enhancing the chilly feel. Temperatures about 15°C remain moderate, though breezes stay lively. Those in Ivybridge can anticipate occasional drizzly spells, but some breaks in cloud cover could develop.
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