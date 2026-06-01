Today, Monday, June 1, brings moderate rain through much of the day, accompanied by early morning mist and periods of light drizzle. Cloud cover dominates, allowing limited brightness. Temperatures remain near 15°C, though values about 12°C appear at dawn alongside a noticeable breeze. These conditions shape a damp setting overall through the region.
Tomorrow sees further unsettled weather, featuring patches of drizzle and occasional breaks in the cloud. Consistent showers persist from late morning, leaving the air feeling fresh. Temperatures climb to about 16°C, yet gusty winds develop, adding extra chill at times. Overall, moderate rainfall continues to influence the daily forecast.
Midweek arrives with Wednesday’s patchy rain drifting in and out through midday. Intervals of lighter drizzle could develop, although heavier bursts are possible later. Temperatures hover near 15°C, maintaining mild conditions. Cloudy skies persist, reflecting a pattern of unsettled weather seen in recent updates.
Further into the week, Thursday continues the showery trend, with downpours likely by late morning. Breezier intervals may coincide with these showers, though occasional clouds might thin briefly. Temperatures move near 14°C, keeping the day on the cooler side. Moist conditions prevail, reinforcing a cycle of drizzle and moderate wind.
Friday follows suit, featuring moderate rain after midday and breezy gusts across the region. Occasional heavier bursts remain possible. Afternoon drizzle transitions into persistent showers, with temperatures close to 15°C. This weekend should remain unsettled, as weather updates indicate no turnaround in conditions. Ivybridge can expect showery spells to linger, completing a wet week.
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