Today, Wednesday, June 3, the forecast for Ivybridge is moderate rain under grey skies. Temperatures hover near 15°C, and bursts of rain remain likely throughout the day. There could be brief drier spots, but expect breezy spells later on. Cloud coverage looks extensive, limiting any sunshine. Mornings might feel fresher, though showers should remain consistent.
Tomorrow should continue with light rain in the morning. Temperatures about 14°C, and showers are expected to linger into the afternoon. Conditions might stay on the breezy side, though occasional breaks in the cloud may offer fleeting brighter intervals. Skies could clear briefly before evening sets in, renewing the chance of drizzle.
Friday looks set for patchy rain on and off, with temperatures near 13°C. Although some lighter periods could emerge, wet weather may pop up at various times. Breezes may ease slightly, but rainfall chances remain fairly high. Sunshine might peek through sporadically, yet cloud cover is likely to dominate.
This weekend starts with Saturday likely to see moderate rain across much of the area. Temperatures hover near 13°C, and gusty winds could accompany downpours. Some short-lived drier intervals may appear, though respite might be brief. Morning drizzle could give way to heavier bursts, keeping conditions unsettled until evening.
Sunday looks milder with temperatures about 15°C. Sky conditions may vary between light cloud and occasional rain, but dryness should improve. A gentle breeze reduces the blustery feel from recent days. Intermittent drizzle might appear, though brighter spells have a fair chance.
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