Conditions on Thursday, June 4 in Ivybridge bring moderate rain and damp weather, with occasional lighter showers here and there. Temperatures near 9°C are expected early on, climbing to about 14°C as the day progresses. Even though rain remains persistent, some cloudy breaks might appear. That sets a soggy tone overall.
Tomorrow keeps things on the wet side with patchy rain continuing. Temperatures about 9°C to 13°C will accompany passing showers, though there may be brief cloudy intervals. A generally grey day is anticipated, with conditions staying unsettled across the region. Occasional drizzle may linger into later hours.
Expect moderate rain on Saturday as conditions remain quite wet. Temperatures near 10°C climb to about 14°C, along with occasional light showers mixed with heavier spells. Cloudy skies dominate, though brief clearer intervals cannot be ruled out, making for a damp start to this weekend. Pockets of drizzle could persist into the evening.
Patchy rain continues on Sunday, but some daytime periods may stay dry. Temperatures near 10°C rise to about 15°C, offering a slightly milder trend. Light rain showers remain possible, with overcast skies appearing often and keeping conditions grey into the late afternoon. Occasional drizzle is still likely at times.
Moderate rain returns on Monday, maintaining the unsettled weather outlook. Temperatures about 10°C early on rise near 13°C by midday, with scattered drizzle persisting. Rain showers could intensify in bursts, ensuring a soggy environment for much of the day. Heavier downpours might appear, prolonging damp spells. Frequent rainy spells define the local forecast.
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