In Ivybridge, today, Sunday, June 7, marks a damp start to this weekend, with patchy rain drifting across the area and extensive cloud overhead. Temperatures hover near 14°C, and occasional spurts of drizzle may persist throughout the afternoon. Light breezes accompany the grey skies, making for a noticeably cool feel during any rainy spells.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain taking over, with frequent showers throughout much of the day. Temperatures hold about 13°C, keeping the air on the cooler side. Cloud coverage stays thick, so bright moments may be scarce. Damp conditions likely extend into the late afternoon, adding to the overall rainy weather outlook.
Tuesday brings more showery conditions, although occasional sunny spells could briefly break through. Highs sit near 13°C by midday, but intermittent bursts of rain remain possible. Clouds hang around for much of the afternoon, and any dryness may be short-lived before the next wave of light rain sweeps by.
Wednesday remains unsettled, featuring scattered rain and patches of cloud that occasionally part to reveal glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures approach 14°C, offering a bump in warmth compared to earlier in the week. Grey skies could still dominate at times, though the chance for drier spells is a bit higher.
Thursday extends the rainy pattern, intermittent drizzle and overcast skies to persist. Daytime readings linger about 13°C, maintaining a cool feel. Cloud cover could limit sunshine, yet occasional breaks might appear later on. Showers may stay light but could crop up, concluding the week on a softer note.
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