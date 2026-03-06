Today, Friday, March 6, in Ivybridge sees mostly cloudy skies with patchy rain appearing now and then. Temperatures rest near 3°C early on, reaching about 7°C later. Rain chances are high, so light drizzle could pop up in the evening. Winds remain moderate, contributing to a cool, damp feel.
Tomorrow is expected to bring patchy rain again, with skies turning overcast. Temperatures hover near 5°C at dawn and climb about 8°C during the day. Occasional rain is likely, though some drier spells may emerge. Breezes ease slightly, offering a gentler but still cool weather outlook.
Sunday brings a milder feel, with temperatures rising near 7°C at the start and reaching about 11°C later. Patchy rain might occur, but intervals of cloudiness and mist could dominate. Foggy conditions are possible in early hours, gradually clearing into a mostly cloudy afternoon, keeping it relatively mild.
Monday features patchy rain spells and some breaks in the cloud cover. Temperatures sit near 7°C at dawn, flirting with about 10°C by midday. Light drizzle and mist may appear sporadically, but brighter intervals are not ruled out. Gentle winds persist, creating a slightly warmer but occasionally damp setting.
Tuesday sees windy conditions and continuing patchy rain. Temperatures stay near 6°C initially, peaking about 8°C later. Light drizzle could change into steadier rain by evening, with gusts intensifying. Some clearer pockets might slip in between showers, but strong breezes keep the day feeling cool and unsettled overall. Occasional lulls in wind could offer respite amid the rain.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.