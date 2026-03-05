Today, Thursday, March 5, begins with some mist and partial cloud, followed by rain and a small chance of thunder later. In Ivybridge, conditions are quite mild, with temperatures about 11°C and a light breeze. Frequent spells of drizzle might pop up midday, bringing brief wet weather. Occasional showers could appear in the evening, so expect a damp finish.

Tomorrow will feel cooler, with clouds dominating and possible rain at times. Temperatures near 7°C keep things brisk, and a moderate wind may add an extra chill. Intermittent drizzle could appear, enhancing the grey skies. Skies might stay grey much of the day, hinting at a classic drizzly forecast.

This weekend on Saturday looks slightly milder, edging up to about 8°C under mainly overcast skies. Mist could linger, with brief chances of rain returning here and there. Occasional light drizzle may also visit. Otherwise, it's likely to remain calm, giving a gentle start to the weekend weather update.

Sunday may stay mild, with patchy rain appearing off and on. Temperatures near 10°C keep the day comfortable, though some lingering mist could reduce visibility in certain areas. Occasional drizzle might form briefly. Sunshine might peek through later, offering a break from the grey.

Early Monday is likely to see overcast conditions developing into light showers. Drizzle or a few patchy rain spells might linger, with temperatures about 11°C providing a mild feel. Winds stay light, easing any gloom, allowing scattered breaks in the cloud to reveal occasional clearer skies before evening arrives.

