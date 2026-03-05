Today, Thursday, March 5, begins with some mist and partial cloud, followed by rain and a small chance of thunder later. In Ivybridge, conditions are quite mild, with temperatures about 11°C and a light breeze. Frequent spells of drizzle might pop up midday, bringing brief wet weather. Occasional showers could appear in the evening, so expect a damp finish.
Tomorrow will feel cooler, with clouds dominating and possible rain at times. Temperatures near 7°C keep things brisk, and a moderate wind may add an extra chill. Intermittent drizzle could appear, enhancing the grey skies. Skies might stay grey much of the day, hinting at a classic drizzly forecast.
This weekend on Saturday looks slightly milder, edging up to about 8°C under mainly overcast skies. Mist could linger, with brief chances of rain returning here and there. Occasional light drizzle may also visit. Otherwise, it's likely to remain calm, giving a gentle start to the weekend weather update.
Sunday may stay mild, with patchy rain appearing off and on. Temperatures near 10°C keep the day comfortable, though some lingering mist could reduce visibility in certain areas. Occasional drizzle might form briefly. Sunshine might peek through later, offering a break from the grey.
Early Monday is likely to see overcast conditions developing into light showers. Drizzle or a few patchy rain spells might linger, with temperatures about 11°C providing a mild feel. Winds stay light, easing any gloom, allowing scattered breaks in the cloud to reveal occasional clearer skies before evening arrives.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.