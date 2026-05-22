Today, Friday, May 22 offers mostly clear skies throughout the day, though a few evening clouds might drift in. In Ivybridge, conditions look sunny with only a slight chance of rain around early evening. Highs reach near 17°C, dipping about 13°C overnight, making it mild. Winds remain fairly gentle throughout daytime hours.
Tomorrow marks the start of this weekend with bright and calm weather from dawn until dusk. Expect highs close to 20°C and lows near 14°C. Dry conditions prevail, ensuring minimal cloud cover. Temperatures remain warm in the afternoon, with no significant showers anticipated across the area. Skies sparkle.
Expect clearer skies on Sunday, with conditions climbing further through each hour. Temperatures rise near 21°C, while nights stay about 15°C. Clouds look sparse, so a dry outlook persists. No rain hovers on the horizon, keeping weather stable and bright. Light breezes may appear, but nothing substantial. All remains calm.
Another sunny outlook continues on Monday, topping near 21°C during midday and settling about 17°C overnight. Skies remain mostly clear, with minimal cloud. No hint of rain is expected, so calm conditions persist. Breezes might strengthen slightly, but temperatures stay relatively steady through late evening. Nothing unsettled appears on radar.
Continuing the trend, Tuesday wraps up the outlook with more sunshine and highs near 21°C. Lows hover about 17°C, indicating mild nights. Breezes may pick up but remain moderate overall. No daytime shower is expected, sustaining a streak of dry conditions. Weather stays bright through each passing hour. Nothing changes.
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