Today is Monday, May 18, in Ivybridge, and moderate rain is expected throughout, with temperatures near 9°C during the day and about 7°C overnight. Expect breezy conditions, so the weather forecast points to a wet start to the week. Skies remain grey, promising consistent rainfall.
Tomorrow continues the wet trend, featuring moderate rain again and highs close to 12°C. Showers are likely early on, easing slightly by evening, though some drizzles could linger. Conditions remain cool, with stronger gusts possible, so expect a damp and unsettled weather forecast overall. Heavy bursts may occur briefly.
Wednesday brings patchy rain in the morning, but gradually improving conditions. Highs near 14°C offer a milder feel, with only minimal rainfall expected later. Skies turn partly clear by late afternoon, providing a brief respite from consecutive downpours that have dominated the local forecast. Overall, it marks a turning point towards calmer weather.
Thursday is likely to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures about 16°C and minimal chance of rainfall. A clearer sky should heighten the chance for sunshine, though some haze might persist. Mild breezes accompany this more settled forecast, offering a welcome break from earlier rain.
This weekend looks increasingly sunny, with Friday projected to bring highs near 18°C and dry conditions. Bright skies dominate, hinting at a pleasant transition into warmer days ahead. The outlook remains stable, ensuring minimal disruption from wind or leftover dampness for the rest of the week. Sunshine should persist, keeping the region comfortable and bright. Calm conditions await.
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