Today, Saturday, May 16, in Ivybridge brings a cloudy start with patchy rain likely through the morning. Intermittent showers could linger by midday, with temperatures near 12°C keeping the air cool. Some drier spells are possible late in the afternoon, though grey skies remain dominant across much of the region.
Tomorrow continues this unsettled forecast, with on-and-off rain most of the day. Temperatures about 11°C maintain the cooler feel, and overcast skies permit little sunshine. Any brighter breaks may be fleeting, so occasional drizzle remains likely into evening. Gusty breezes could accompany heavier downpours at times too.
A damp pattern persists on Monday, with moderate rain likely at intervals. Temperatures close to 10°C keep it chilly, especially under extensive cloud cover. Short calmer phases could appear, yet heavier bursts are expected, making for another gloomy day. Winds may pick up towards late afternoon, adding extra chill.
More wet weather arrives on Tuesday, featuring frequent showers and the risk of steadier rain. Temperatures near 13°C feel slightly milder, though heavier downpours may still dominate. Some clearer moments might develop, but expect lingering overcast conditions into the evening. Occasional gusts could accompany passing rainfall for much of the day.
Midweek finally hints at relief, as patchy rain eases on Wednesday. Temperatures about 14°C bring a mild vibe, and sunny spells become more likely. Although a few isolated showers might pop up, skies should brighten for longer periods. Light winds could help maintain a calmer scene towards the late afternoon.
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