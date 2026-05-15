Today, Friday, May 15, in Ivybridge sees passing clouds and patchy rain. Occasional light drizzle is possible midday, with temperatures near 10°C. Skies may clear slightly by evening, but the day remains mostly damp. Expect breezes that keep conditions feeling cooler, making this local forecast consistently showery.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled weather conditions with patchy rain. A few light showers could linger into the afternoon, but some brighter spells might emerge later. Temperatures hover about 11°C, keeping things on the cool side. There is a chance of drizzle at times, so skies stay fairly changeable.
This weekend on Sunday remains showery, with moderate cloud cover. Intermittent rain looks likely to persist, and temperatures near 11°C continue the trend of cool but not chilly conditions. Occasional drizzle may break up, offering limited sunshine. However, the forecast suggests that rain will remain a feature of the day.
Monday could see moderate rain developing, bringing a damp start to the new week. Persistent showers appear likely, with temperatures hovering about 11°C. Overcast skies and occasional downpours may dominate the day. Brief breaks in the cloud might occur, but the general outlook leans towards wet weather conditions.
Tuesday looks breezy and possibly wetter at times, although some lighter spells of rain are anticipated. Temperatures climb to about 14°C, offering slightly milder air. Showers could become frequent and may vary in intensity, keeping weather conditions unsettled. The day might see occasional cloud breaks, but persistent rain remains a possibility. Winds might strengthen later as well.
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