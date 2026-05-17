Today, Sunday, May 17, brings patchy rain throughout much of the day, with occasional light drizzles late in the afternoon. Cloud cover is likely to remain, and temperatures hover near 11°C. Overnight, those figures drop to about 7°C, creating cooler conditions while the rain threat continues.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain and a damp start, keeping skies cloudy and temperatures near 10°C. Showers could linger well into midday, occasionally intensifying before easing toward evening. The damp atmosphere remains persistent, though occasional breaks might appear. Expect minimal sunshine under these consistently rainy conditions.
Conditions on Tuesday turn milder, featuring patchy rain and highs about 13°C. Limited drizzle may develop in the morning, with breezes picking up in the afternoon. Skies remain unsettled, yet some brighter spells might emerge here and there. Overall, a mix of clouds, short showers, and occasional sunshine is expected.
Expect Wednesday to bring improvement, though light patchy rain remains possible. Temperatures reach near 14°C, with partial sunshine peeking through midday. Breezy intervals keep clouds shifting, so the day feels changeable. Later hours could see lingering drizzle, but overall, a slightly drier outlook emerges compared to earlier conditions.
Thursday appears mostly cloudy but somewhat warmer, pushing temperatures to about 17°C. Sporadic showers stay minimal and might offer glimpses of sunshine. Conditions should remain calmer, with only gentle breezes to stir the air. These shifting patterns across the region highlight the dynamic weather forecast. Ivybridge, in particular, can certainly expect a generally mild and relatively dry finish to the week.
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