Today, Wednesday, May 19, brings steady rain throughout much of the day, with drizzles easing occasionally. Clouds dominate the sky, keeping conditions grey and damp. Temperatures near 13°C are expected, dipping to about 10°C overnight. In Ivybridge, the wet weather is likely to persist, so keep an eye on changing skies.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain lingering, though some breaks in the cloud may offer brief bright spells. Temperatures hover around 14°C during daylight hours, with lows near 10°C. The breeze could pick up slightly, but conditions remain relatively mild, even if showers occasionally return into the afternoon.
Friday promises a more pleasant outlook, with partly cloudy skies and plenty of sunny intervals. The mercury should reach about 16°C, while overnight values stay close to 12°C. Any risk of drizzle appears slim, hinting at a noticeably drier day overall compared to earlier in the week.
This weekend looks warmer, starting Saturday with bright sunshine and temperatures around 18°C. The air feels comfortable, and clear skies might linger through the evening. Sunday continues that trend, with highs about 20°C. A chance of rain could develop later, but much of the day should stay relatively calm and bright.
Further into next week, the mild pattern seems to hold, keeping sunshine around and rain at bay. Temperatures could stay in the mid-to-high teens, with scattered cloud possible. No major downpours look likely, offering a continued calm stretch for the following days. Sunshine may break through bursts of cloud, keeping outlooks bright and generally settled.
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