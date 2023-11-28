Next year's Dartington Summer School and Festival, which was cancelled last month, will now take place in Norfolk.
According to reports, the event will be staged at Gresham’s School in Holt - considered one of the top 30 international Baccalaureate schools in England - from July 27 to August 10.
The news was announced by the Dartington International Summer School Foundation, which recently took over the running of the event from the financially troubled Dartington Trust.
The news comes weeks after both the summer school and the festival were cancelled, prompting the resignation of artistic director Sara Mohr-Pietsch and her summer school team.
The previous director of Dartington’s summer school foundation, Richard Heason, also stepped down in September.
The music summer school and festival had until now been held in the county for 75 years. The only other time it was cancelled was in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
In a BBC report, Totnes councillor Georgina Allen said it was “a shame” to see the festival and summer school go as it had been “a big part of the cultural offering of this part of Devon”.
She however added that she held out hope that other festivals and events would partner with the trust and “make this area of the South Hams such a wonderful cultural destination”.
The event in Norfolk will feature a range of courses, including choir, chamber music, composition and vocal masterclasses among others.