The Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural photographic competition.
The competition is in collaboration with Flapjackery, Taylor and Moor, the Dartmoor Soap Co., and Malcolm Snelgrove Photography.
It invites participants to submit their captivating photographs showcasing Dartmoor’s beautiful native ponies.
The trust says: ‘Whether you are a budding photographer or a semi-professional, you’re encouraged to share your images of native Dartmoor ponies in their natural habitat on Dartmoor.
‘The ponies should be of a single colour, including bay, grey, roan, black, or brown.
The charity’s panel of Trustees will select their six favourite photographs, which will be reproduced as greeting and Christmas cards.
‘These cards will be sold to raise vital funds in support of our work.’
The submission deadline for the competition is July 31, 2023, and there is no entry fee.
To enter, participants must simply email a high-resolution photograph to [email protected], along with their full contact details.
In addition to the honour of having their photographs featured on greeting and Christmas cards, the six winners will each receive a box of Flapjackery’s Taste of the West Box, containing six award-winning and delicious giant gluten-free flapjacks. Flapjackery has selected the DPHT as its supported charity for 2023 at its Tavistock branch.
Furthermore, the overall winner will be rewarded with a half-day photography workshop with renowned Dartmoor photographer Malcolm Snelgrove, an annual individual membership of the DPHT for one year, Taylor and Moor’s Devon Afternoon Tea Hamper for Two, and a selection of soaps from the Dartmoor Soap Co.
The competition terms and conditions stipulate that the judges’ decision is final, and prizes cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash.
The owner of the winning photograph grants permission for the image(s) to be published as a DPHT greeting card. Native Dartmoor ponies are defined as those residing on Dartmoor and exhibiting a single block colour without white markings. By entering the DPHT Photography Competition, participants grant permission to DPHT to share their images on its social media platforms and website.
l For further information and updates on the competition, visit www.dpht.co.uk