As Christmas comes to a close, many people struggle to find things to do in the period between Boxing Day and New Years Eve. There isn’t a specific name for the week between Christmas and New Year in English, but other countries have words they use to describe it. For instance, in Norway they call it ‘Romjul’ or ‘mellomjul’, meaning the space between Christmas and New Year. Some British people have dubbed it ‘Boxing Week’, or ‘Chrimbo Limbo’, but regardless of its label, the experience appears to be one that is felt worldwide. Thus, here are some ideas of things to do during this time.
Cold water swimming has been proven to have a multitude of benefits, from reducing stress levels, stimulating an endorphin high, and increasing circulation, so many try braving a dip at one of the coldest times of the year.
A new year swim is always very popular, but the run up to New Years Eve holds many opportunities to go for a cold dip beforehand at one of the South Hams many beautiful beaches, and perhaps warm up with a hot chocolate after.
During winter, the south hams has many beautiful winter walks, with the frosty trees set behind an idyllic landscape tempting many to venture out in the cold. From Salcombe to Dartmouth to Hope Cove, many enjoy a stroll to enjoy the crisp winter air during the time between Boxing Day and New Years to observe the beautiful coastal views.
As households struggle with the cost-of-living crisis, there is no better time to donate than at Christmas.
Local charities, such as the Kingsbridge Foodbank, have been working all year round to help local people that are struggling, by supplying them with food and clothes to stay warm and healthy this Christmas. Recently, they have been giving out holiday vouchers and free tickets for children to see Santa to ensure everyone get the same positive experience this festive season.
Kingsbridge is also peppered with charity shops, such as Devon air Ambulance, Oxfam and The Cornelius Fund, all of which are working to aid low income families through the difficult winter season. Those who are unsure what to do between Christmas and year could spend some time organising clothes or items to donate to these worthy causes.
This is the perfect time to spend time with loved ones, and share some quiet moments together after the chaos of Christmas. As people travel around the country to spend time with those precious to them, they demonstrate the most important part of the Christmas period – spending time with family. During the Covid-19 pandemic, this was impossible for many, so remember to not take for granted the moments you share as we reach the end of 2022.