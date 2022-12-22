As Christmas comes to a close, many people struggle to find things to do in the period between Boxing Day and New Years Eve. There isn’t a specific name for the week between Christmas and New Year in English, but other countries have words they use to describe it. For instance, in Norway they call it ‘Romjul’ or ‘mellomjul’, meaning the space between Christmas and New Year. Some British people have dubbed it ‘Boxing Week’, or ‘Chrimbo Limbo’, but regardless of its label, the experience appears to be one that is felt worldwide. Thus, here are some ideas of things to do during this time.