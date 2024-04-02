FIREFIGHTERS responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A38 earlier this evening (Tuesday, April 4).
Crews from Buckfastleigh, Ashburton and Ivybridge responded to the incident on the north -bound carriageway at Dean Prior.
A spokesperson for Buckfastleigh Fire Station said: ’Arriving at the scene we found one vehicle on its side and one female occupant trapped in it.
‘Our crew and teams from Ashburton Fire Station and Ivybridge Fire Station stabilise the vehicle and extricate the driver.
‘As our colleagues from Ivybridge are also Co-responders they used their skills to administer first aid until the arrival of an ambulance, and the casualty was able to walk into the ambulance with just some minor cuts and bruises.’