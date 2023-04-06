Prior to his ACC role, Jim worked as the Policing Commander for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly for over six years, a role which he was very proud of having grown up in the County. Jim was responsible for the uniformed and neighbourhood policing deployment and capability across the County. He has broad experience of partnership working, which included being the Chair of the Community Safety Partnership for over three years and a collaborative lead in delivering the first ever Tri-Service Safety Officer scheme. A scheme which has become an exemplar for other forces across the UK.