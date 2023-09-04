POLICE investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the B3215 near Okehampton, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a black Honda VT 750 motorcycle and a black Toyota Aygo on the B3215 near Sampford Courtenay, at around 4.40pm, on Sunday, September 3.
The rider of the Honda, a 35-year-old man from the Okehampton area, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.
His next of kin have been informed.
Officers would like to thank the public for their patience while they investigated the scene.
The road was reopened at around 12.30am today, Monday, September 4.
Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was heading along the B3215 in the direction of Okehampton near The Countryman public house at the time of the collision.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the police website here or by calling 101, quoting log 641 of 3/9/23.