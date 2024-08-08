Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Exeter
Two teenagers have died following the incident that took place on a back road at Haldon that links the A38 and A380.
Officers were called at around 01:20am today (Thursday, August 8) after it was reported that a single vehicle collision had taken place involving a silver Peugeot 107.
Sadly, the 18-year-old male driver and a 16-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other passengers, a male and a female aged 16 and 14, are in a critical condition.
A 16-year-old passenger also sustained injuries not deemed serious. All next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
An investigation was carried out at the scene.
Sergeant Phil Brown, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the families following this tragic incident.’
‘We understand the community will be concerned about this incident involving young members of our community. I wish to reassure the public that specialist officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision and would particularly like to speak to any witnesses who we have not yet spoken to.