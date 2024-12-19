POLICE in Devon are working with local residents and partners to make potential locations in the county unattractive to organisers of raves - also known as unlicensed music events or UMEs.
The Christmas period and Bank Holiday weekends sees an increase in the possibility of a rave in the area with Boxing Day and New Years Eve in particular being attractive dates.
Officers will be out patrolling areas which have been identified as possible targets of a rave by their organisers and officers are also working with farmers and landowners to secure sites and to make them unsuitable locations.
‘We know the misery raves can cause to nearby residents, with loud music keeping people awake for hours on end,’ said a spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police.
“It also has a significant impact on livestock and wildlife, and often participants leave the land badly damaged as well as putting themselves at risk due to the inclement weather.
‘We would like to encourage our local communities, including farmers and landowners to take pro active pre-emptive measures such as ensuring padlocks on gateways are serviceable, broken fences or open gateways are closed and any buildings are properly secured.
Communities can also help the police by being their eyes and ears and reporting if they see any of the following signs in their local area which can include: an unusual increase in road traffic in rural areas; social media activity advertising the rave and its location or vehicles carrying sound equipment.
If any of this is seen the advice given by police is to report it by calling 101, or if organisers are spotted setting up equipment, call 999. People can also report, 100% anonymously, to the charity CrimeStoppers either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.