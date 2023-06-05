POLICE are seeking a 31-year-old Exeter man who is wanted on court warrant.
James Carpenter is sought for failing to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court in connection with theft, public order and possession of a bladed article.
Extensive enquires have failed to locate him and police are asking the public for information about his whereabouts.
Carpenter has connections to Exeter, Dawlish, Torquay and Paignton.
He is described as white, 6ft 4 inches tall, of slim build with light brown hair.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked not approach this male but to contact police by telephone on 101, quoting reference number 50230128261.
Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org .