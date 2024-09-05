Coinciding with Devon Open Studios this month The Brownston Gallery in Modbury is holding A Bounty of Riches - three exhibitions in one.
The Main Gallery features beautiful work by three local artists.
Julie Ellis, from Plymouth will be showing some gorgeous floral pieces which are a new departure for this talented painter.
There are some delightful and exquisitely composed works from Marcelle Milo-Gray and a selection of atmospheric seascapes from North Devon painter Ben Lucas.
In the small gallery abstract artist Jerry Browning will be exhibiting a collection of his work.
And finally, on the stairway, a small collection of Spanish surrealist artist, Fernando Asian's newly completed works arriving fresh from Madrid.
Surrealism is undergoing a bit of a revival so the gallery is delighted Fernando has chosen to bring a few back with him to the UK.
A Bounty of Riches will be on until Saturday September 29 and to view it online visit: www.brownstonart.com