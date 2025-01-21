Saving Devon’s Tree-scapes and Devon Wildlife Trust have teamed up to offer a free tree giveaway on January 25 between 10am and 2pm at Slapton Village Hall.
You can come and collect between one and five trees to plant in your garden and enhance the tree-scape.
All are UK broadleaf species and are 20-cm to 40cm in height.
They come worth tree protection and an aftercare guide.
You can also enjoy a cuppa and cake.
There’s a kids corner and compertition, the Devon Wuldlife Trust info stall, woodcraft stalls and willow weaving and you can prebook talks for landowners on hedges and trees.
The offer is open from people from all parishes.