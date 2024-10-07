In the latest in the series of Crabshell Conversations the title is: ‘Is that the water board?’
It’s an event organised by The South Hams Society.
From pre-privatisation Alan Smith has been part of the water industry in the UK, both as a consultant and as a water company director.
In discussing his career, including time with South West Water, he explains why the companies themselves cannot solely be blamed for the excrement in which we find ourselves.
The Crabshell Conversation will be held on Thursday October 10 at midday in the upstairs restaurant in the Crabshell Inn at Embankment Road, Kingsbridge TQ7 1JZ
Admission is free and is open to both members and non-members of The South Hams Society.
The talk lasts for around 30 minutes with questions from the audience to follow
If you would like to attend you can email [email protected] telling them whether you plan to stay for lunch.